Watch Friday's weather forecast: Chance for stronger to severe storms this evening

Friday will be warm with partly cloudy skies for the better part of the day. Highs today will reach into the lower 80s with a south breeze. Tonight there is a chance for seeing showers and storms across the area. There is a chance that some of these storms could become stronger to severe with gusty winds and hail as the main threats. If you happen to be out tonight make sure you keep that in mind as we may be seeing these storms develop around 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. The storms will move out overnight, but the rain will stick around for the weekend. Cooler temperatures are expected as well. Highs for Saturday and Easter Sunday will only reach into the 60s.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

