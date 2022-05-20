 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Friday's weather forecast: Chance for storms tonight as a cold front moves in

  • 0

Tonight a cold front will move across the area which will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk some of these storms may become stronger to severe with gusty winds and damaging hail as the main threat. 

During the day, before the front moves through, it will be very windy and warm. Highs will once again reach into the upper-80s. Winds will be sustained near 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph or greater at times. 

As of now, the front looks like it will pass after 8 p.m., which means the winds will shift overnight from the south to the north and the temperatures will drop. 

This front has a bit of a push behind it. The temperatures on Saturday will tumble. In face, the high will occur early in the morning, and you can expect temperatures to hover in the low 60s all day with some clouds coverage. Saturday will actually be a bit of a cool day!

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

