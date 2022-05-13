Watch Friday's weather forecast: Chance for storms returns today

Today we see a change in our forecast pattern. That ridge of high pressure starts to move east and the chance for showers and storms increases slightly. There is also a slight chance today for potentially seeing a few of the afternoon storms become stronger to severe. However, our risk remains low. Highs today will reach into the upper 80s.

As we move into the weekend, there is another chance for showers and storms on Saturday evening, although at this point it looks to be mainly west towards Oklahoma City.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 80s. For next week we will be relatively dry but hot. Highs remain above average through the end of the week as we are forecasted to warm up near that 90 degree mark each day.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.