Watch Friday's weather forecast: Chance for storms may impact your weekend plans

Friday sure is a breezy one with winds in from the south again at 15-20 mph sustained, and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures today will warm back into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds across the state. The lows tonight will drop into the lower 60s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

On Saturday we will see a bit more cloud coverage, which will keep the temperatures in the 70s for the afternoon highs. If you have plans on Saturday outside, you should be fine for the better part of the day. It looks like the chance for showers and storms will increase by the evening as a cold front moves through the state. Right now, the timing looks to be closer to 8-10 p.m. when showers and storms will emerge.

There is a slight risk for potentially seeing strong to severe storms on Saturday night as the front moves through. If the storms on Saturday night do become severe, large hail and wind speeds up to 60 mph will be the main threat. The showers and storms may linger in to the early morning hours of Sunday, but then skies will gradually clear and cooler air will sink into the state. Highs on Sunday will only reach into the 60s with a north wind.

