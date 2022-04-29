 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Friday's forecast: risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening

Today our potential for severe weather remains high, but the probability is still in question. A system will move into the state this afternoon and a dry line will set up west of I-35. While all the ingredients are there for severe weather to occur, the question still remains if the 'cap,' or the warmer air aloft, will remain in place and inhibit these storms from initiating. It is something that will be watched throughout the day. If the storms do fire up this afternoon to our west, then they will most likely become severe with all modes of severe weather possible, including a low risk for tornadoes. 

Otherwise, we will see showers move through overnight as the trailing cold front passes. The risk for severe storms along the cold front is not as high as the atmosphere somewhat stabilizes overnight. 

Today's highs will be in the low 80s. This weekend we will clear out and see sunshine with highs in the low 80s both days. 

