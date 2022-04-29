Watch Friday's forecast: risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening

Today our potential for severe weather remains high, but the probability is still in question. A system will move into the state this afternoon and a dry line will set up west of I-35. While all the ingredients are there for severe weather to occur, the question still remains if the 'cap,' or the warmer air aloft, will remain in place and inhibit these storms from initiating. It is something that will be watched throughout the day. If the storms do fire up this afternoon to our west, then they will most likely become severe with all modes of severe weather possible, including a low risk for tornadoes.