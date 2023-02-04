Today will be a chilly start, but we warm into the 50s this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with a cool breeze are expected as well.
For Sunday the highs will climb into the 60s, and then mid 60s for Monday with increased cloud coverage.
By Monday night showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as a front moves in. But the temperatures don't drop too much. We will see lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s by mid week with a chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
