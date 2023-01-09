 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warmer with south breeze: watch Monday Jan 9 weather forecast

This morning is chilly with temperatures just above freezing and wind chills in the upper 20s. As we head through the day, the winds will pick up from the south and the highs will climb well above average. We will top out in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. 

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the highs through Wednesday, until our next front moves in Wednesday into Thursday . This will drop temperatures down to the upper 40s for the highs by the end of the week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

