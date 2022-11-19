 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer with more sun: Watch Saturday Nov 19 weather forecast

  • 0

More sunshine is expected today, and temperatures will be warmer than Friday. While it will be a cold start, we will warm into the 40s by the afternoon. Keep in mind this is still well below average for this time of year. Our average high right now is 60 degrees. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s. 

For Sunday we will see clear skies and a south wind, which will get us up into the 50s. 

For next week we are looking for highs in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy skies. However, there is a chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving Day. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert