Warmer with more sun: Watch Saturday Nov 19 weather forecast

More sunshine is expected today, and temperatures will be warmer than Friday. While it will be a cold start, we will warm into the 40s by the afternoon. Keep in mind this is still well below average for this time of year. Our average high right now is 60 degrees.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

For Sunday we will see clear skies and a south wind, which will get us up into the 50s.

For next week we are looking for highs in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy skies. However, there is a chance for a few showers on Thanksgiving Day.