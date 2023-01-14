Warmer with a south breeze: watch Saturday Jan 14 weather forecast

Today clouds will gradually build across the area. We will see winds pick up from the south as well. This southernly wind will help to warm our temperatures back into the 50s.
For Sunday highs will climb even higher. We will top off in the 60s.
As we head into Monday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected and the highs will soar to near 70 degrees - well above average for this time of year.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
