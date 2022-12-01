Warmer, windy, increasing clouds: watch Thursday Dec 1 weather forecast

It will be another cold start this morning. But by the afternoon we will warm into the 50s.

The winds will pick back up today out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph at times. Clouds will also increase as we head through the day.

Friday will be cloudy, windy and warmer. Highs will be in the 60s and winds will gust to 30 mph.

Friday night a front will move through. That will dramatically shift the winds from the south to the north. The winds will continue to be gusty then as we head into Saturday morning.

The front will be dry. So no rainfall is expected.

However, as we move into Saturday night and Sunday we will see the chance for rain increase as well.

Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.