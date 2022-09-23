Warmer weather today: watch Friday's weather forecast

Today will start off nice and cool with temperatures in the 60s, but we will warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon - so it will definitely be warmer than yesterday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with light winds.
Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s.
For Saturday it will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 90s.
By Sunday a cool front will move through and temperatures will drop back into the low 80s for the start of work week.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
