 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer weather today: watch Friday's weather forecast

  • 0

Today will start off nice and cool with temperatures in the 60s, but we will warm to near 90 degrees this afternoon - so it will definitely be warmer than yesterday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with light winds.

Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s. 

For Saturday it will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 90s.

By Sunday a cool front will move through and temperatures will drop back into the low 80s for the start of work week.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert