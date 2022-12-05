Warmer today, a few less clouds: watch Monday Dec 5 weather forecast

Today the temperatures will warm into the upper 60s with a few less clouds than what we had today. Winds will be light today out of the south.
Overnight the lows will drop into the upper 40s.
For Tuesday the highs will be slightly cooler as we only warm into the upper 50s.
The next chance for rain returns by Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
