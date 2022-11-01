 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warmer, sunny day ahead: watch Tuesday Nov 1 weather forecast

Today will be warm and sunny, but still very pleasant. Highs will reach 80 degrees with a light wind.

Overnight we will see temperatures drop into the 50s. 

The upper 70s stick around for Wednesday and Thursday until cooler weather arrives with a chance for rain heading into the weekend. 

