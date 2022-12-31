 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warmer start to the weekend: Watch Saturday Dec 31 weather forecast

Saturday morning will be cool. Temperatures will start in the 30s. As we head into the afternoon we will see highs soar well above average. The temperatures will make it into the 60s. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are expected. 

For Sunday we will see much of the same. Highs will once again climb into the 60s with a south breeze. 

On Monday there will be changes in the forecast. An upper-level low will move in and bring a chance for showers and a few storms. 

There may be a few severe storms that come from it, but it looks like those will mainly be south and east of Tulsa. We will continue to monitor it as we get closer. 

