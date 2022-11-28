 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warmer start to the week: Watch Monday Nov 28 weather forecast

It will be a warmer start to the week with temperatures near 60 and sunny skies today. Tomorrow will be even warmer. Highs will soar to near 70 degrees. As we head into the middle of the week, the temperatures will take a dive as a strong cold front moves in. It will be dry, though. 

Highs on Wednesday will only reach into the low 40s.

Wednesday night we will bottom out in the mid 20s. 

Thursday's highs will reach the upper 40s.

