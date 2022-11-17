 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer day with increasing clouds: watch Thursday Nov 17 weather forecast

  • 0

Mostly sunny and cold start. Clouds will build late in the day as a front approaches. This will bring a chance for a few flurries overnight and much colder weather for Friday. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

But for Thursday the highs will warm into the mid 50s with a south wind. 

Friday's high will barely make it above freezing. The winds will be out of the north and skies will continue to be cloudy with few flurries possible throughout the day. 

Thankfully the cold temperatures won't be around too long. By the weekend we will be back in the 40s and 50s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert