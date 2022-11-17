Warmer day with increasing clouds: watch Thursday Nov 17 weather forecast

Mostly sunny and cold start. Clouds will build late in the day as a front approaches. This will bring a chance for a few flurries overnight and much colder weather for Friday.

But for Thursday the highs will warm into the mid 50s with a south wind.

Friday's high will barely make it above freezing. The winds will be out of the north and skies will continue to be cloudy with few flurries possible throughout the day.

Thankfully the cold temperatures won't be around too long. By the weekend we will be back in the 40s and 50s.