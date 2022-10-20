Warmer and sunny: watch Thursday Oct 20 weather forecast

It will be chilly this morning, but temperatures will warm by the afternoon. Highs today will jump back into the upper-70s with sunny skies and light south winds.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.

As we move into Friday and the weekend the highs will jump back into the 80s!

Saturday and Sunday will be pretty windy. A south wind will blow ahead of the next system that will bring wing speeds up to 20 mph sustained both days with gusts to 30 mph.

By Monday and Tuesday there will be a chance for rain and cooler temperatures.