 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Warmer and dry: watch the Christmas Day weather forecast with Kirsten Lang

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today we will finally warm back above freezing. Highs this afternoon will warm to around 40 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light from the north. 

As we head into the overnight hours we will drop back into the 20s. 

For next week we are back in the 50s and even 60s for the middle of the week. There is a chance for rain that returns by the end of the week. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert