Warmer and dry: watch the Christmas Day weather forecast with Kirsten Lang

Today we will finally warm back above freezing. Highs this afternoon will warm to around 40 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light from the north.
As we head into the overnight hours we will drop back into the 20s.
For next week we are back in the 50s and even 60s for the middle of the week. There is a chance for rain that returns by the end of the week.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
