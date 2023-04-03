Gradually clearing skies are expected today.
Highs will climb into the 80s.
Tomorrow the winds will pick up from the south in advance of another cold front. This will move through late Tuesday night and bring a chance for showers and possibly a few storms that could be stronger to severe.
THe best chance for severe weather does remain east of Tulsa, though. With hail as the main threat.
Cooler, clear conditions return for Wednesday.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
