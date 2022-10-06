 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm today, cooler air moves in tomorrow: watch Thursday Oct 6 weather forecast

Today we will see light northerly winds with highs back in the mid 80s. 

As we had into Friday a stronger front will move in and bring cooler weather. Highs will be in the 70s Friday with a strong north wind gusting to 20 mph at times. 

The cooler temps stick around through the weekend. 

There is actually a chance for a few rain showers on the 7-day planner. As we move into Sunday and Monday a few showers are possible, as well as Wednesday of next week. 

