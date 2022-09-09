Warm, sunny, with light winds today: watch Friday's weather forecast

Today we begin with temperatures in the 60s. It will be a comfortable start to the day. By lunch we will be near 80 degrees and for the afternoon high we will top off near 90.

Mostly sunny skies will continue today and tomorrow.

By Sunday we will see a change in the forecast. A front will move in and bring an increase in clouds late in the day Saturday. We will see the winds shift from the south to the north Saturday night and by Sunday there will be mostly cloudy skies and an increased chance for showers.

Highs on Sunday will only reach in the upper 70s to to near 80 degrees.