Warm, sunny day ahead: Watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today will start off with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies. As we head through the day - it is a quick warm up. We get up into the upper 90s. Which means this is our first day without temperatures in the triple digits since last weekend.

Overnight lows will drop into the 70s again.

For Sunday, we are back near 100 degrees for the high with clear skies. 

Our next chance for seeing any rain comes on Tuesday.

