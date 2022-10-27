 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm, late increasing clouds: Watch Thursday, Oct. 27 weather forecast

The day will start off cool and sunny, but will warm into the low 70s with increasing clouds. There may be a few stray showers late in the evening, after 9 p.m. Otherwise, a couple of stray showers around dinner around possible along the Interstate 35 corridor. 

Overnight we will see scattered showers.

For Friday a chance for rain continues. The highest rainfall totals will be south and southwest. 

Highs will cool back behind the system with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. 

