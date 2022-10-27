Warm, late increasing clouds: Watch Thursday, Oct. 27 weather forecast

The day will start off cool and sunny, but will warm into the low 70s with increasing clouds. There may be a few stray showers late in the evening, after 9 p.m. Otherwise, a couple of stray showers around dinner around possible along the Interstate 35 corridor.
Overnight we will see scattered showers.
For Friday a chance for rain continues. The highest rainfall totals will be south and southwest.
Highs will cool back behind the system with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
