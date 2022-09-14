 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm and sunny day ahead: Watch Wednesday's weather forecast

This morning our temperatures are back to normal. We are waking up with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. As we move through the day we will warm into the low 90s with sunshine and light south winds around 5-10 mph. 

Overnight lows will be in the 60s all week long. Highs will continue to warm into the 90s.

As we move toward the weekend we will see a warming trend. Highs will get back into the mid 90s by the weekend and Monday of next week before our next cool front arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. 

