Warm and mostly clear today: Watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Today will be warm and mostly sunny. We will begin our day with temperatures near 90 degrees. By the afternoon we will hit a high of 92 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. 

Overnight we will see our temperatures drop back down to near 70 degrees. 

For Thursday and Friday the highs will jump back up into the mid-90s.

The next chance for rain returns by Sunday. All next week we will see a chance for rain with highs near 90 degrees each day. 

