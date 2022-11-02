Warm and a bit windy today: Watch Wednesday Nov 2 weather forecast

Today will be another warm and mostly sunny day. It will be a little breezy at times, but the winds will really kick up tomorrow.

Highs today will warm to near 80 degrees.

Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

For tomorrow we will see highs again in the upper 70s, but winds will really start to kick up out of the south gusting to near 35 mph at times. This is ahead of the next system set to move through on Friday and bring a chance for showers and possibly a few stronger to severe storms as it moves through Friday afternoon and evening.

Strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the primary concerns as the system moves through. Showers are possible to linger into the start of Saturday as well back behind the system.

In total, we may see a few inches of rainfall over the tow-day period. Temperatures will cool off briefly back behind the front for the first part of the weekend.