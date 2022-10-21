 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Warm afternoon ahead: watch Friday Oct 21 weather forecast with Kirsten Lang

  • 0

Today will be warmer. Highs will climb into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. 

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s, so it will be a pretty mild evening. 

As we head into the weekend the winds will really pick up. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s each day and winds will come in from the south at 15-25 mph. Gusts may reach 30-35 mph at times. 

This is all ahead of the next front that will move in by Monday. That will increase our chance for rain for the start of the week and also bring afternoon highs back down into the 60s and 70s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments
