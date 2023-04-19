Numerous severe storms are moving across Oklahoma Wednesday evening with large hail and damaging wind expected. Tornado threat was forecast as low, but storms later in the evening developed conditions that could result in tornadoes.
Video shows massive tornado in central Oklahoma on Wednesday evening
