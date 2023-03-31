Winds will really be kicking up today as gusts are expected to reach near 40-45 mph. Humidity will be low, as well, behind a passing storm system, which means we had a red flag warning in effect for the day.

Skies will clear today, and highs will climb into the 70s.

The cooler air won't arrive until early Saturday morning.

So by Saturday, you can expect sunshine, but slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s.

Really, the weekend looks nice. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

Next week will be warmer with highs in the 80s for the start of the week.

The chance for rain returns by Thursday and Friday.