Very cold day ahead: watch Friday Dec 23 weather forecast with Kirsten Lang

This morning we start in the single digits, with some temperatures right around that zero degree mark. Wind chills will still be 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

Highs this afternoon will warm into the upper teens. 

The good news is that warmer weather is coming. By Christmas Eve we are expecting highs in the upper 20s and by Christmas Day highs will be near 40 degrees. 

We are looking at dry conditions through the holiday weekend and most of next week. Right now it looks like the next chance for rain wont come until the end of the week.

