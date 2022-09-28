Upper 80s and sunny: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Today will be very similar to Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning and will warm quickly as we head through the day. By lunch we will be in the 70s and we will top off near 87 later today.
Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.
For tomorrow the highs will be cooler. We will only warm to 80 degrees.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
