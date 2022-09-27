Upper 80s and sunny today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Highs today will be just a bit warmer. After a cool morning in the 50s, we will soar into the upper-80s by the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the day. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.

For Wednesday we will be in the lower-80s and then even cooler on Thursday as a weak front moves in.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s all week.

Chance for rain remains slim for the next seven days ahead.