Upper 80s and sunny today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Highs today will be just a bit warmer. After a cool morning in the 50s, we will soar into the upper-80s by the afternoon.
Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the day. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph.
For Wednesday we will be in the lower-80s and then even cooler on Thursday as a weak front moves in.
Overnight lows will be in the 60s all week.
Chance for rain remains slim for the next seven days ahead.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
