Upper 80s and sunny today: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Highs today will be just a bit warmer. After a cool morning in the 50s, we will soar into the upper-80s by the afternoon. 

Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the day. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. 

For Wednesday we will be in the lower-80s and then even cooler on Thursday as a weak front moves in. 

Overnight lows will be in the 60s all week.

Chance for rain remains slim for the next seven days ahead. 

