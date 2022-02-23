Update: Sleet, snow to continue across Tulsa metro with chance of thunderstorms later today

Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said, with almost all of eastern Oklahoma under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Precipitation type across the area continues to be the main challenge with this forecast, with varying differences in the strength of the surface cold air and low-level warm layer,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

An initial wave of precipitation Wednesday “is expected to be mainly sleet across most of the region, with some freezing rain also likely to mix in, especially across southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.

“Whatever the precipitation type, winter weather impacts are likely throughout the day Wednesday.”

A second round of precipitation on Thursday “could be even more problematic,” forecasters said.

As of Tuesday, freezing rain and significant icing are expected on Thursday, especially south of I-44 and into northwestern Arkansas, where “significant” impacts are likely, forecasters said.