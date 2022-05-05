Update: River flood warnings in effect for Muskogee, Nowata counties

Update (8:45 a.m.): A river flood warning is in effect for the Arkansas River near Muskogee and Verdigris River near Lenapah.

The Arkansas River is expected to rise above flood stage later Thursday morning to a crest of 31.6 feet this evening, according to forecasters for National Weather Service of Tulsa.

Update (6:15 a.m.): Flood warnings are in effect in the Tulsa area through 3 p.m. with 1-4 inches of rain already having fallen.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. The flooded roadways will impact the morning commute," according to forecasters with National Weather Service Tulsa.

In Muskogee, public schools will be virtual on Thursday due to flooding, according to an early-morning post from district administrators.

Flood warnings are in place through 5 p.m. for Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties.

Update (5:30 a.m.): As of 4:21 a.m. extensive flooding was reported across portions of Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Muskogee counties.

"Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen across much of the warned area with localized amounts near 10 inches. Additional rainfall amounts around one half inch are expected in the warned area early Thursday morning," according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

Area gauges at flood stage: Deep Fork River near Beggs (moderate), Illinois River near Tahlequah (moderate), Polecat Creek near Sapulpa (minor).

In the Meadows neighborhood in Muskogee, residents report being trapped by flooded roads, with some being evacuated by boat. Elsewhere in the city, Peak Boulevard (State Highway 165) to York Street is reported to be impassable.

As of 2:30 a.m., Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke reported flooded roads have blocked all access to the Gooseneck Bend area.

"I’m getting messages from friends in Muskogee saying that their homes are flooding (from flash flooding). I’m sure that’s the case for many people across the county right now," Doke said on social media.

"All unnecessary travel this morning is strongly discouraged across Okmulgee County due to flooding," according to state officials.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reported multiple flooded roads:

CHEROKEE COUNTY

SH-80 west of Hulbert is closed.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

US-69 at US-62/Okmulgee St. in Muskogee

US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee

SH-165 at York St. in Muskogee

SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson

SH-10 at Maynard Bayou

OKFUSKEE COUNTY

SH-48 is closed just south of I-40 at the N. Canadian River near Bearden.

OKMULGEE COUNTY

The following are closed:

SH-56 about 4 miles west of Okmulgee near Dripping Springs Lake

US-75A/SH-16 at the railroad underpass east of Beggs

US-75A at the railroad underpass north of Beggs

US-62 about 2 miles east of Morris

PITTSBURG COUNTY

SH-31 is closed between the US-270 Jct. west to Haywood Rd.

Update 11:00 p.m.: Several schools in Seminole County have announced they will not have classes due to tornado damage or power outages.

Seminole Public Schools Superintendent Bob Gragg said all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday

"Our prayers are with you and your loved ones as we pull together and begin to assess damages and make repairs to homes, schools, churches, businesses and infrastructure," he said in an announcement on the school website.

The Academy of Seminole, a charter school in eastern Seminole, said on its Facebook page that it took a "direct hit" and will not be in session Thursday. Staff who were at the school when the tornado hit are all safe, the school said.

Butner Public Schools in Cromwell also announced they will be out of school Thursday.

Update 10:40 p.m.: The tornado warning in Okmulgee County was allowed to expire.

Update 9:42 p.m.: Just as the first tornadic storm cell passed by Okmulgee County, a second tornado-warned cell is entering.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles west of Weleetka in Okfuskee County moving northeast at 20 mph. The tornado warning will remain in effect until 10:30 p.m.

Update 9:34 p.m.: All tornado warnings in Okmulgee and Muskogee counties were allowed to expire.

That storm cell is leaving Okmulgee County and is becoming less tornadic as it enters Muskogee County.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are still active in Muskogee and Wagoner counties, however, due to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

A tornado warning is still in effect in Okfuskee County until 9:45 p.m.

Update 9:20 p.m.: The tornado warnings for Okmulgee and Muskogee counties are set to expire at 9:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northwest of Schulter moving northeast at 20 mph.

Muskogee County deputies said on Facebook a Smith Ferry Road bridge between 45th Street and 55th Street is at risk of collapsing. Smith Ferry Road is closed between those cross streets.

Update 8:45 p.m.: The tornado warning has been extended into central Okmulgee County, north-central McIntosh County and western Muskogee County.

Update 8:40 p.m.: A damaging tornado has been confirmed on the ground in and east of Earlsboro in eastern Pottawatomie County just south of Interstate 40.

A storm that has already produced multiple tornados in central and eastern Oklahoma is now headed into northeastern Oklahoma, the National Weather Service reported.

Southwestern Okmulgee County is now under a tornado warning as the storm that blew through Seminole earlier Wednesday night moves northeast. Damage is being reported throughout the Seminole area, including downtown.

At 6:25 p.m. the first tornado was confirmed 5 miles west of Maud.

The storm then blew through Seminole about 7 p.m., before turning toward Cromwell.

At 8 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located in Cromwell, heading northeast, forecasters said. That storm then blew across Interstate 40 west of Okemah and went north of Okemah before entering Okmulgee County.

The storm does not have any confirmed tornadoes at this time, but a strong low-level rotation capable of producing a tornado was moving northeast in southwestern Okmulgee County at 20 mph.

Areas in the path of the storm include Okmulgee, Okemah, Okfuskee, Henryetta, Dewar, Schulter, Grayson, Bearden, Hoffman, Castle, Clearview, Okmulgee State Park and Pharoah.

A second tornado-warned storm with a radar-confirmed tornado located near Brooksville is also entering Seminole County, according to the National Weather Service.

Both tornado warnings in Okmulgee and Seminole counties are set to expire at 8:45 p.m.