Update: One dead after wreck in east Tulsa; snow still heavy, creating dangerously slick road conditions

Update (9:30 a.m.): Police said an accident early Friday near U.S. 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway was fatal.

A single-cab truck left the road, according to Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean. The driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators have not been able to make contact with the driver's family, he said, so the decedent has not been identified.

Road conditions were described as dangerously slick.

"Most everyone was just looking at the 1 inch (forecast snow accumulation) ... so everybody's going to work, and you got all that traffic out there, and it's snow-packed, but they're not slowing down," Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell said early Friday.

Preliminary snow accumulation reports from National Weather Service Tulsa: 3 inches in Owasso, 2.5 inches in Tulsa, 2 inches in Bixby and Muskogee.

Update (8 a.m.): EMSA has reported responding to more than five times the number of motor-vehicle accidents than usual.

From midnight to 8 a.m. Friday, 27 accidents drew emergency response in the Tulsa area, according to EMSA spokesman Adam Paluka.

"Travel is strongly discouraged," an EMSA news release states.

Update (6 a.m.): Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report light to moderate snow beginning to affect highway and turnpike conditions.

Conditions vary from light snow to light sleet impacting Logan County highways. Light snow accumulating between Perry and U.S. 412 is affecting Interstate 35 in Noble and Kay counties, according to an early Friday news release.

"Moderate snow is falling in Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa counties in northeast Oklahoma with a light freezing drizzle falling in Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers and Mayes counties," ODOT said early Friday. "Highways in Osage and Washington counties are considered slick and hazardous, and highways in Nowata, Craig and Ottawa counties are slick in spots."

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist announced early Friday the district would proceed with in-person learning.

"We are expecting some snow ... and no ice accumulation that would create unsafe situations for travel or students walking," she said in a statement.

The story below published in Friday's Tulsa World:

One to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Tulsa area Thursday night and Friday, forecasters said.

Tulsa and the entire state are under a winter weather advisory from early morning until 6 p.m. Friday.

The advisory means roads could become slippery, especially during the morning commute, forecasters said.

“The greater potential for precipitation (Thursday night) is forecast along and north of Interstate 44. Precipitation transitioning to a narrow period of a wintry mix and then to mainly snow will spread across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas Friday morning and early afternoon, while snow remains ongoing in northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

“Wintry weather is forecast to taper off from northwest to southeast Friday afternoon and should exit west central Arkansas early evening.

“Storm total snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are forecast mainly north of Interstate 40, while amounts generally less than 1 inch are forecast along and south of Interstate 40. A glaze of ice accumulations (is) also possible with a few hundredths of an inch of ice possible for parts of southeast Oklahoma.”

Cold conditions combined with clearing skies and northerly winds Friday night will allow for wind chill values to fall into the single digits and teens for early morning Saturday, forecasters said.

“These conditions will be short lived as gusty southerly winds and much warmer temperatures return Sunday into the first half of next week.”

The system will be the fourth winter storm in the state since early February.

Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm in late February — last month, according to the weather service.

Any additional snowfall would surpass the city’s average yearly total of 8.7 inches.

The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March, according to the weather service.

