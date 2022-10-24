 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: As much as 4-5 inches of rain possible through tomorrow, Tulsa forecasters say

As heavy rainfall continues into Monday night and Tuesday, forecasters say some areas may see as much as 4-5 inches of precipitation.

Some localized flooding is possible, according to National Weather Service Tulsa, with much of the Tulsa area expected to see 1-3 inches of rain through Monday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued amid heavy rain late Monday morning in Tulsa County. The warning, also affecting Rogers, Washington and Wagoner counties, expired at 12:15 p.m.

High wind and thunderstorms remain possible into Tuesday, forecasters said.

