Tulsans see dirty rain overnight: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on why

The first thing I noticed Wednesday morning as I was heading out to my car was how dirty it got overnight! And right after I cleaned it, nonetheless.

Did you see the dirty rain marks on your vehicle, too? It seemed to be a talker among many in Tulsa.

But did dirt just fall from the sky?

Steven Piltz, meteorologist in charge with the Tulsa office of the National Weather Service, confirmed that it actually was dust from west Texas.

You may be wondering how that dust traveled all the way here. Despite some of the rain we’ve had lately, parts of west Texas remain in extreme drought conditions. And Tuesday’s strong winds ahead of the cold front blew some of that dust up to Oklahoma.

When you couple the dust in the air with the heavy rain Tuesday night, the outcome is the “dirty rain” left on our vehicles Wednesday morning.

Featured video: Weather Wednesday: The science behind hail formation

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.