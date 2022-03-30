 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsans see dirty rain overnight: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on why

  • Updated
  • 0

The first thing I noticed Wednesday morning as I was heading out to my car was how dirty it got overnight! And right after I cleaned it, nonetheless.

Did you see the dirty rain marks on your vehicle, too? It seemed to be a talker among many in Tulsa.

But did dirt just fall from the sky?

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Steven Piltz, meteorologist in charge with the Tulsa office of the National Weather Service, confirmed that it actually was dust from west Texas.

You may be wondering how that dust traveled all the way here. Despite some of the rain we’ve had lately, parts of west Texas remain in extreme drought conditions. And Tuesday’s strong winds ahead of the cold front blew some of that dust up to Oklahoma.

When you couple the dust in the air with the heavy rain Tuesday night, the outcome is the “dirty rain” left on our vehicles Wednesday morning.

Featured video: Weather Wednesday: The science behind hail formation

People are also reading…

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Send in weather questions

On Sundays, Kirsten Lang will answer readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts.  

Phone: 918-581-8354

Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang

Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert