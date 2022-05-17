 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's PGA Championship weather forecast for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
PGA Championship

Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FORECAST

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's PGA Championship weather forecast for Wednesday.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will soar into the 90s with a south breeze at 10-15 mph.

7 a.m.: Partly cloudy, 73°

11 a.m.: Sunshine, warming, 83°

3 p.m.: Few clouds, 93°

7 p.m.: Partly cloudy, 88°

-- Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert