Kirsten Lang
Tulsa World
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FORECAST
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's PGA Championship weather forecast for Wednesday.
Partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will soar into the 90s with a south breeze at 10-15 mph.
7 a.m.: Partly cloudy, 73° 11 a.m.: Sunshine, warming, 83° 7 p.m.: Partly cloudy, 88° -- Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World
Photos: Tuesday's practice round at PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans gather to watch Rory McIlroy, not pictured, play the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
A fan takes a video of Scottie Scheffler as he chips on to he green on the second hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler puts on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers play a practice round during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Scottie Scheffler golf during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler chips on to the green on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits an approach shot on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Sebastian Mu–oz speaks to media during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P4
Rory McIlroy gauges the wind before hitting an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P2
A fan holds out an 18th hole flag by a golfer during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P1
Fans hold up flags and memorabilia in attempts to get on autograph from Rickie Fowler while he walks towards the 18th green during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Fans watch Tiger Woods practice putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth signs an autograph for Riley Franklin,13, of Springfield, Mo. while walking between the 11th and 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Walter Thomas, 9, of Bixby watches players on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch players practice on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland acknowledges fans in the practice on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods practices putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods practices putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Tiger Woods on whether he can prevail in this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills: "
I feel like I can, definitely.: MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth tees off on 11 during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods catches a ball on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, watches his tee shot during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Wyatt Worthington II chips to the green on the third hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Wyatt Worthington II check his yardage on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Wyatt Worthington II stands in the fairway on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods smiles on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Tom Hoge hits from the fairway on the 17th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, watches his tee shot on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Fans watch as Jordan Spieth hits from the rough on the 14th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy, of North Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Jordan Spieth hits from the bunker during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods speaks during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, chips to the green on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Kevin Kisner watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Bubba Watson walk on the second green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Rickie Fowler walks off the13th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Billy Horschel hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods catches a ball on the range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Tiger Woods speaks during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, hits from the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Xander Schauffele chips to the green on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Keegan Bradley waits to hit under an umbrella during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Jordan Spieth lines up a shot during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Carlos Ortiz, of Mexico, walks on the 16th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, chips to the green on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Bubba Watson hits from the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Jordan Spieth hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, hits from the bunker on the first hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Xander Schauffele chips to the green on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, walks on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Brooks Koepka speaks during a news conference at the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, walks on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!