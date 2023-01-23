Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has update on the Tuesday snow potential

For the rest of today we will see high-level clouds and seasonable temperatures.

As we head into Tuesday we are expecting rain to start in the morning as temperatures will hover right around that freezing mark, if not just above.

It wont be until a bit later in the day, after lunch, that I suspect the rain will transition to snowfall.

As of now, we are looking at possibly 1-3 inches of snow in Tulsa County.

Tulsa is not currently under any winter weather watches or advisories, but our friends to the south are.

Areas south of the I-40 corridor will see 4 inches or more of snowfall potentially with this storm.

But for Tulsa County - travel for the first half of Tuesday should be fine. If there are any impacts in the Tulsa area, it will be in the later evening hours.

This will all wrap up during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

For the remainder of the week temperatures will stay chilly, but the chance for any winter weather will hold off.