Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has a recap on a rainy start to the week

The rain has been relentless this week as an upper-level system is slowly moving through the state.

Showers and storms started on Monday morning just before lunch with a round of thunderstorms through the Tulsa metro. Light rain and mist continued through early afternoon until another round of storms rolled through that night with heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder by the late afternoon and evening hours. By midnight Monday night, we were up to 0.75 inches of rainfall.

Some of our heaviest rainfall actually occurred on Tuesday around the lunch hour. We had 0.59 inches of rain fall during the noon hour, giving us a total of 2.8 inches in 24 hours at that point.

A few flooding concerns arose during this time, particularly with Bird Creek at Owasso and Sperry, where the levels reached minor flooding stage and crested at 21.2 feet on Wednesday. At Caney River near Collinsville, flooding reached the moderate stage and crested at 29.6 feet early Thursday.

Both rivers are now descending. According to Nicole McGavock, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service, widespread flooding is no longer of concern.

The heavier rainfall backed off by Tuesday evening and overnight, but with a persistent light rain, we still accumulated an additional inch of rain through noon Wednesday. The total rain accumulation hit 3.84 inches by late Wednesday afternoon.

During this time, temperatures remained well below our seasonal average of 80 degrees. Highs were in the low 60s Monday through Wednesday, with lows in the 50s. The cloud coverage and rain kept the temperatures steady through the day.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we can expect more sunshine and warming temperatures — a big difference from last Memorial Day!

Last year, it was rainy with highs in the 60s over the holiday weekend. This year will be sunny with highs topping off in the upper 80s.

