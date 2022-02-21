Tulsa, surrounding counties under winter storm watch Wednesday-Thursday

A winter storm system that could bring half an inch of ice and an inch of snow and sleet is expected to affect power and travel Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

"Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to around one inch and ice accumulations of around one half of an inch (are) possible," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible."

Tulsa and surrounding counties are under a winter storm watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

"At least two rounds of wintry precipitation are expected Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are expected to be the most impactful precipitation types with light snow also possible in some area(s)," forecasters said.

"The heaviest accumulation periods currently appear Wednesday during the day and again Thursday during the day. Precipitation is forecast to end from west to east Thursday evening.