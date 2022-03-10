Tulsa, state under winter weather advisory Friday; 1-3 inches of snow expected

One to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Tulsa area Thursday night and Friday, forecasters said.

Tulsa and the entire state are under a winter weather advisory from early morning until 6 p.m. Friday.

The advisory means roads could become slippery, especially during the morning commute, forecasters said.

"The greater potential for precipitation (Thursday night) is forecast along and north of Interstate 44. Precipitation transitioning to a narrow period of a wintry mix and then to mainly snow will spread across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas Friday morning and early afternoon, while snow remains ongoing in northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Wintry weather is forecast to taper off from northwest to southeast Friday afternoon and should exit west central Arkansas early evening.

"Storm total snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are forecast mainly north of Interstate 40, while amounts generally less than 1 inch are forecast along and south of Interstate 40. A glaze of ice accumulations (is) also possible with a few hundredths of an inch of ice possible for parts of southeast Oklahoma."

Cold conditions combined with clearing skies and northerly winds Friday night will allow for wind chill values to fall into the single digits and teens for early morning Saturday, forecasters said.

"These conditions will be short lived as gusty southerly winds and much warmer temperatures return Sunday into the first half of next week."

The system will be the fourth winter storm in the state since early February.

Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm in late February — last month, according to the weather service.

Any additional snowfall would surpass the city's average yearly total of 8.7 inches.

The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March, according to the weather service.

