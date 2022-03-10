Tulsa, state under winter weather advisory Friday; 1-3 inches of snow expected

One to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Tulsa area Thursday night and Friday, forecasters said.
Tulsa and the entire state are under a winter weather advisory from early morning until 6 p.m. Friday.
The advisory means roads could become slippery, especially during the morning commute, forecasters said.
"The greater potential for precipitation (Thursday night) is forecast along and north of Interstate 44. Precipitation transitioning to a narrow period of a wintry mix and then to mainly snow will spread across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas Friday morning and early afternoon, while snow remains ongoing in northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Wintry weather is forecast to taper off from northwest to southeast Friday afternoon and should exit west central Arkansas early evening.
"Storm total snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are forecast mainly north of Interstate 40, while amounts generally less than 1 inch are forecast along and south of Interstate 40. A glaze of ice accumulations (is) also possible with a few hundredths of an inch of ice possible for parts of southeast Oklahoma."
Cold conditions combined with clearing skies and northerly winds Friday night will allow for wind chill values to fall into the single digits and teens for early morning Saturday, forecasters said.
"These conditions will be short lived as gusty southerly winds and much warmer temperatures return Sunday into the first half of next week."
The system will be the fourth winter storm in the state since early February.
Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm in late February — last month, according to the weather service.
Any additional snowfall would surpass the city's average yearly total of 8.7 inches.
The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March, according to the weather service.
Photos: Sleet blankets Tulsa area amid winter storm warning Wednesday-Thursday
Winter Weather
Francisco Savala crosses 15th Street(Cherry Street) between Peoria Ave. and Utica Ave. in the sleet while working at Andolini's Pizzeria Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
A pedestrian walks as the sleet falls on 15th Street(Cherry Street) between Peoria Ave. and Utica Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Traffic travels westbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway near Peoria Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
A salt and sand plow truck drives west on the Broken Arrow Expressway near Peoria Ave. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Winter Weather P4
A worker shovels ice and snow in front of the Page Belcher Federal Building in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Snow covers a mural in Greenwood in Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather P3
Walkers walk down the Midland Valley Trail in Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather P2
in Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Armando Cardona, of Tulsa, loads salt in a salt spreader while working a parking lot in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
People walk through snow and sleet in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
Armando Cardona, of Tulsa, loads salt in a salt spreader while working a parking lot in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
A car drives down the northbound L.L Tisdale Parkway in Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather
A car drives down the northbound L.L Tisdale Parkway in Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Winter Weather P1
Cody Esley hooks up a tow rope to his wife's, Sabrina, both of Tulsa, after her car got stuck while driving in Tulsa on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!