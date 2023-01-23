 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tulsa expecting accumulating snowfall on Tuesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
012423-tul-nws-tuesdaysnow-p1

Chris Bueher uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalk on Seventh Street in downtown Tulsa after a snowfall in December.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Tulsa County is under a winter storm watch for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

With a winter storm moving through and temperatures expected to drop through the day, the risk for accumulating snowfall increases as the day progresses.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

By 9 to 10 a.m. Tulsa will see a cold rain, which means the morning commute should be fine. However, by the early afternoon hours the temperatures will begin to drop enough that we will see the precipitation transition from rain to snow.

Tulsa may see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snowfall throughout the evening and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. This may make for a hazardous evening commute, so motorists should stay aware of the weather as the day progresses.

Higher snowfall totals are expected south of Interstate 40 and into northwestern Arkansas.

People are also reading…

On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, the Lee Weather team sat down with Chief of NOAA Weather Prediction Center Greg Carbin to discuss the top 10 weather events of 2022. About the Across the Sky podcast: The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert