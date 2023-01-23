Tulsa expecting accumulating snowfall on Tuesday evening

Tulsa County is under a winter storm watch for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

With a winter storm moving through and temperatures expected to drop through the day, the risk for accumulating snowfall increases as the day progresses.

By 9 to 10 a.m. Tulsa will see a cold rain, which means the morning commute should be fine. However, by the early afternoon hours the temperatures will begin to drop enough that we will see the precipitation transition from rain to snow.

Tulsa may see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snowfall throughout the evening and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. This may make for a hazardous evening commute, so motorists should stay aware of the weather as the day progresses.

Higher snowfall totals are expected south of Interstate 40 and into northwestern Arkansas.