Tulsa County extends burn ban another week; little relief in sight

Tulsa County extended a monthslong burn ban for at least another week on Monday as extremely dry conditions persist.

"These are some of the driest conditions I've ever seen," said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek.

"It's going to take some major rainfall amounts to turn conditions around," he said. "And then, with the expected freezing coming up in the next couple of days, that's going to cause everything (plants) to go dormant. Things will turn from green to brown, and the (wild)fire risk will continue to grow."

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, more than half of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are under burn bans, including most of the southeastern area of the state, which typically receives more precipitation than central and western Oklahoma.

Several area counties, including Creek, Okmulgee, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington, are among those with burn bans in effect until at least Oct. 24.

Tulsa County has been under a burn ban since Aug. 15.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Tulsa County and nearly all of eastern Oklahoma is under either "extreme" or "exceptional" drought conditions — the two highest levels on the drought scale.

The chance for rain for the next five days is slim, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang said.

"However, as we move into the start of next week, a front is expected to move through and bring a chance for a few spotty showers by Monday and Tuesday," she said.

The Tulsa County burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas.

Grilling and welding over nonflammable surfaces are permitted.

Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma. Exemptions for burning must be obtained through area fire districts.

Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine or prison not to exceed a year, or both. Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.

So far this month, Tulsa officially has received 0.42 inches of rain, nearly an inch and a half below the normal of 1.89 inches for October, according to the National Weather Service.

Since Sept. 1, the city has received 2.33 inches, about 3.5 inches below the normal of 5.74 inches for the period.

So far this year, Tulsa has received 26.78 inches of rain — 7.20 inches below the normal of nearly 34 inches for this time of year.

The city averages just under 41 inches of rain per year, according to the weather service.

The state has greater chances of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation through the month, according to the Climate Prediction Center.