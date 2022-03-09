Tulsa could see 2-3 inches of snow Thursday night, Friday, forecasters say

Tulsa could see 2-3 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday, but "impacts look to be minor with this event," forecasters said.

Rain showers Thursday night into Friday are forecast to transition to a narrow period of a wintry mix before becoming mainly snow from north to south, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"At this time, the greater potential for accumulations looks to be along and north of Interstate 40 with generally 1 to 2 inches and locally higher possible.

"There is also a small window for ice accumulations Thursday night into Friday morning with up to a few hundredths of an inch possible across mainly parts of east central and southeast Oklahoma.

"Continue to monitor latest forecast updates as these accumulations and locations are refined. Precipitation should taper off Friday afternoon and exit by early Friday evening as a mid-level low pressure system departs the region.

"Overall, impacts look to be minor with this event."

Clearing skies Friday night along with the cold conditions will push wind chill values into the single digits and teens across the region early Saturday, forecasters said.

"These cold conditions are expected to be short lived with a return of gusty southerly winds and much warmer temperatures Sunday into next week," the weather service said.

The winter storm system would be the fourth in the state since early February.

Tulsa received 8.7 inches of snow and sleet — mainly sleet in the last winter storm in late February — last month, according to the weather service.

The city averages 3.1 inches of rain and 1.9 inches of snow in March, according to the weather service.

Featured ideo: Tulsa's last batch of winter weather

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.