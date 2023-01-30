Tulsa area sees rare thunder sleet for much of Monday morning

Monday morning brought some rare and wacky weather to Tulsa and parts of Oklahoma.

Around 9 a.m. reports of thunder sleet were coming in to parts of the Tulsa metro area. Winter weather was predicted for Monday, but thunder sleet was a rare occurrence that came along with it.

It is obvious that cold air is settled here at the surface. Air temperatures on Monday morning were hovering around 20 degrees. But that cold air was rather shallow as warmer air moved in to the mid-levels of the atmosphere, causing a change from snow to a wintry mix.

This means that the precipitation falling from the clouds was snow, but when it hit the warmer air in the mid-levels, it melted and was falling as rain — until it came in contact again with the very cold air at the surface and refroze into ice pellets, or sleet, before hitting the ground.

How does this differ from freezing rain? With freezing rain the cold air at the surface is shallower, which means the rain doesn’t have time to freeze again before hitting the ground. Instead it freezes upon contact.

So Sunday night late we had a shallower layer of cold air at the surface, which caused the drizzle to freeze on contact. But on Monday morning, the pocket of cold air grew, and sleet was formed.

Now the thunder — that is the rare part.

Certain atmospheric conditions need to align in order to have thunder and lightning take place, as well as sleet and freezing rain. The atmosphere needs to be unstable enough to produce the thunder and lightning. And as reported Monday morning, the sleet was falling rather heavily when it occurred.

