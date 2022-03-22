 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's video weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

A few lingering showers are expected today as an upper-level system continues to move out of the state. Highs will only make it into the mid-50s. As the cold front moves through today you will notice a shift in winds from the south to the north. By the afternoon and evening the winds will be gusting from the north at 25 mph and temperatures will be dropping into the 30s overnight. The rain will move out this evening, but the clouds will stick around tonight and Wednesday. On Wednesday the afternoon highs will stay in the 50s again. The sun will return again late on Wednesday.

