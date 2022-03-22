A few lingering showers are expected today as an upper-level system continues to move out of the state. Highs will only make it into the mid-50s. As the cold front moves through today you will notice a shift in winds from the south to the north. By the afternoon and evening the winds will be gusting from the north at 25 mph and temperatures will be dropping into the 30s overnight. The rain will move out this evening, but the clouds will stick around tonight and Wednesday. On Wednesday the afternoon highs will stay in the 50s again. The sun will return again late on Wednesday.
Tuesday's video weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meet Tulsa World's new meteorologist Kirsten Lang, who will provide daily video forecasts, go live during severe weather and write stories that answer reader questions.
We will round out our weekend with more gorgeous weather. Highs for Sunday will touch near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be s…
Monday brings the chance for some much needed rain to eastern Oklahoma. Showers will begin around mid-morning and continue through the better …
It has been a soggy start to the week with showers across eastern Oklahoma. The rain started around lunchtime and will continue through the ev…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees to…
The Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa wil…