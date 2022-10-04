 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday, Oct. 4 weather forecast: Another cool morning and warm afternoon

  • 0

Today will be very similar to Monday. Temperatures will start off cool, then we will quickly warm into the 70s by lunch with a high in the upper-80s. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mostly clear skies are expected with light winds.

The upper-80s will continue through Thursday until a dry frontal boundary moves through and brings cooler weather, but unfortunately, no rainfall. 

Highs will go from the upper-80s to the low-70s by Friday and Saturday. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert