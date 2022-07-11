 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triple digits return today: Watch Monday's weather forecast

Today we will begin with temperatures in the 70s. Mostly clear skies are expected today as highs soar back into the low 100s this afternoon. 

The humidity is back in the area as well. Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph.  

Tonight we are back in the upper 70s. 

For Tuesday we will see highs slightly cooler, in the upper 90s with a slight chance for a few stray shower. 

