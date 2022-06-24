Triple digit temperatures today, watch Friday's weather forecast

Highs today will top off around 100 degrees with heat index values near 108. If you are outside this afternoon make sure to drink water and try to stay in the shade. Winds will be a tad gusty in the afternoon - up to 20 mph at times.

For Saturday, much of the same is expected. However, Saturday night a cold front will move through and bring some much needed relief. There is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday night, then winds will shift from the south to the north as the front passes and highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 80s. It will feel great! Dew points will be down as well, so it will feel less humid.